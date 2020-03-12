Telstra workers, including casuals, can get up to 14 days of paid leave if they're in coronavirus self-isolation

Telstra is offering workers paid leave amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Hendrik Osula/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Telstra rolled out a new policy that lets permanent, fixed-term and casual staff take up to 14 days of paid leave if they have to be quarantined or self isolate due to the coronavirus.

The global epidemic and pandemic leave policy extends to those who don’t have enough sick or carer’s leave.

It applies to all Telstra employees domestically and internationally, as well as if they’re part of a wholly-owned Telstra subsidiary.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Telstra announced a new policy which gives permanent, fixed-term and casual staff up to 14 days of paid leave if they have to be quarantined or self isolate due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The telco’s new global epidemic and pandemic leave policy grants paid leave to those who don’t have enough sick leave or carer’s leave. Those who have to care for a child whose school is closed – and can’t work from home – also have access to paid leave.

And workers are able to extend their paid leave at the discretion of their team leader.

This policy applies to all of Telstra’s workforce domestically and internationally, even if they are part of a wholly-owned Telstra subsidiary.

“This is an unprecedented situation – one that requires us to step up, be there for our people and give those who need it most the support and reassurance to get through this difficult time,” Alex Badenoch, Group Executive of Transformation, Communications & People at Telstra said in a statement.

Paid leave for casual workers was an important step for the company as most of these workers don’t have the option of working from home or have sick leave.

“Casuals will also be paid if a retail store or workplace closes and they were rostered to work,” Badenoch added. “Again, with the option of extending this if needed at their leader’s discretion.”

The move came before the federal government announced its $17.6 billion coronavirus stimulus package.

The stimulus package aims to reduce the impact of an economic downturn sparked by the bushfires and the coronavirus.

It includes payments of up to $25,000 for businesses with a turnover of up to $50 million, which is designed to support cash flow for employers. It also includes a 50% wage subsidy for apprentices.

READ MORE:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.