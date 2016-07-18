Telstra wants to re-brand as a tech company

Telstra has launched a major brand revamp aimed at repositioning itself as a technology company rather than a telecommunications business.

The multi-million-dollar Telstra 3.0 campaign, which will be rolled out over the coming weeks, first aired on Sunday night with a 90-second television commercial.

Jo Pollard, group executive of media and marketing at Telstra, said the business was “evolving from a telco to a techco — to be a world class technology company empowering people to connect. Our brand needs to reflect this and demonstrate there are better ways for everyone to thrive in this connected world”.

She said the campaign will show how technology can solve common problems, “helping people to thrive as a result”.

“It is our goal to create world class products, services, experiences and solutions built on our best networks for our customers. We aim to source and curate the best software, services, content and experiences … we play an important role to innovate and push the boundaries of technology and shape solutions for the future.”

The campaign, which includes music from local duo Flight Facilities, artist Jessica Bush, Australian slam poetry champion Philip Wilcox, touches on some of the technology Telstra has in play.

For example the new LANES technology – a world-first mobile solution that will let us create a dedicated communications channel for emergency services to access in times of disaster. As well as, Telstra’s eHealth solutions, which are providing new ways to help people manage their health.

The rebranding follows a horror year for the business which has been suffering sporadic network outages.

In July CEO Andy Penn denied the problems were any worse than usual.

Penn said the telco was prioritising $250 million from the company’s existing capital program to improve network resilience and performance over the next six to 12 months.

Major national mobile network outages earlier this year saw Telstra compensate customers with two “free data” days.

