Telstra To Send 670 Jobs To Asia, The Lastest In A String Of Outsourcing For Australia's Largest Telco

Telstra is set to send more than 670 jobs overseas as part of the telco’s plans to broaden its growth in the Asia region.

A Telstra spokesperson told ZDNet that changing roles within its Global Services business will allow the telco “To compete effectively internationally we need to have resources in the region and the capability to scale rapidly to meet demand.”

The outsourcing comes after Telstra’s announcement in February that it plans to cut 800 jobs from its directories and advertising company, Sensis, on top of the 1,100 jobs its culled in September last year.

Over the next 12 months the nations largest telco will send 671 of its existing Australian jobs and contractor roles to Asia, predominately in India.

Community and Public Sector Union boss Michael Tull says the telcos latest string of offshoring is a concerning trend to watch out for in Australian business.

“We are moving into a very worrying phase of offshoring,” he told ITwire.

“It’s bad news for workers, and bad news for the economy as we offshore our capacity for future innovation. Offshoring started with call centre and help desk roles, which has cost thousands of jobs, ruined careers and denied young Australians entry-level jobs… Now it is moving into ever more highly skilled work.”

