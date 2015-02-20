Telstra shares dip in early trade following CEO David Thodey's departure

David Thodey. Photo: Getty Images

Telstra’s share prices dipped slightly on the news that David Thodey is departing after six years as CEO.

He will be replaced by Andrew Penn, the current chief financial officer, from May.

The shares are down 0.22% to $6.595.

The dip reflects movement in the market in general. The S&P/ASX 200 is weaker by about 0.05%.

Here’s how Telstra shares have performed this week:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.