Telstra Shares Cracked The Five Dollar Mark Yesterday

Telstra shares closed at $5.03 yesterday, up one per cent while the broader market slumped 0.45 per cent. That’s its best result in eight years. Here’s why they were up:
- Telstra said it was sticking to its full-year guidance.
- It said it was would pay out its dividend (Telstra is a big yield play for investors).
- The company said 2.1 million devices were now operating on its 4G mobile network. 600,000 customers were added in the first three months of the year.
