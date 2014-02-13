Telstra Results: Profit Increases 9.7% With 739,000 New Mobile Customers

On the day that new broke that Telstra looks set to outsource another 1000 jobs, the company has released some fairly solid first-half results for the 2014 financial year.
Profit at the telco increased 9.7% to $1.7 billion on increased income of $12.8 billion.
Impressively, in what to outsiders looks like a saturated market, Telstra managed to increase its retail mobile customer base by 739,000 to 15.8 million:
Shareholders will likely be happy with the 3.6% increase in the dividend to 14.5 cents per share which Commsec says is the first increase since 1996.
Telstra closed last night at $5.11 per share and it will be interesting to see how investors view these solid results.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.