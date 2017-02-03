Telstra mobile and landline services are down in Perth

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Just hours after battling a blaze at a Sydney exchange that brought down services around the nation, Telstra has had to deal with a separate outage in Perth reportedly affecting both mobile and fixed lin services.

Telstra confirmed to Business Insider that an unnamed “third party” had damaged infrastructure at a construction site and this had caused interruptions to its services.

The company’s customers in Perth, according to iTnews, started reporting last night that their mobile, landline and internet services had gone dark.

A Telstra spokesperson told Business Insider that the Perth incident was unrelated to the Sydney fire incident, and that services would be restored this afternoon, but gave no other details.

Yesterday’s blaze, which occurred in Chatswood in northern Sydney, brought down mobile services nationally and prompted chief executive Andy Penn to apologise publicly.

