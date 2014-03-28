Telstra Melbourne Evacuated After Delivery Of Suspicious White Powder

This afternoon Telstra employees were evacuated onto the streets of Melbourne’s CBD after a suspicious envelope containing white powder was delivered to the building.
Employees were evacuated onto Exhibition Street around lunchtime, as a critical emergency response team attended to the incident.
Authorities have since confirmed it contained baby powder.
People took to Twitter, suspecting the evacuation was a possible bomb threat:
Shit is going down at the #telstra building across the road. Police & fire trucks everywhere. pic.twitter.com/cJ1D4CLcHH
— Krystal Maria Fister (@krystalfister) March 28, 2014
@inesnorman @TJKalogianis red vest man has got this #TeamRedVestMan #Telstra #speculatingthatitsabombthreat pic.twitter.com/o8bAFBtBiU
— Krystal Maria Fister (@krystalfister) March 28, 2014
#bomb threat in the #telstra building? pic.twitter.com/t4pNblAM8C
— Ines Norman (@inesnorman) March 28, 2014
#bombthreat #telstra https://t.co/K2iJwqBTXQ
— Ines Norman (@inesnorman) March 28, 2014
