Telstra Melbourne Evacuated After Delivery Of Suspicious White Powder

Sarah Kimmorley
Getty/Cameron Spencer

This afternoon Telstra employees were evacuated onto the streets of Melbourne’s CBD after a suspicious envelope containing white powder was delivered to the building.

Employees were evacuated onto Exhibition Street around lunchtime, as a critical emergency response team attended to the incident.

Authorities have since confirmed it contained baby powder.

People took to Twitter, suspecting the evacuation was a possible bomb threat:

