Telstra just told a customer that support for gay marriage is 'ideology'

Harry Tucker
Jessica Mauboy at Sydney’s Mardi Gras. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

Telstra is under fire today for backing away from its previous support for same sex marriage, following reports that it was under pressure from the Catholic church, which threatened to change telcos over the issue.

Now Telstra is facing a backlash from customers who do support same sex marriage, and one got it touch to cancel his account, the response wasn’t exactly what he was expecting when the telco’s rep said he was “sorry to hear that Telstra did not support you in your ideology”.

