Telstra Is Trialling Tech That Would Let You Download A HD Movie On Your Phone In Two Minutes: Report

Getty/Cameron Spencer

Telstra has begun trails of a technology called “carrier aggregation” that can deliver download speeds of 450 megabits per second in certain conditions to mobile phones.

According to the Australian Financial Review, that would allow users to download a high-definition movie within two minutes.

Citing internal briefing documents, the Fin said smartphones would only be able to get these speeds if they were designed from scratch with “carrier aggregation” in mind.

