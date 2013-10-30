Telstra Is Suing NBN Co Over Its $11.2 Billion Network Access Deal

CEO David Thodey: Telstra

Telstra is taking government-owned NBN Co to the NSW Supreme Court to resolve a dispute over when payments for their $11.2 billion network access deal should have commenced.

David Ramli of the AFR reports that Telstra could get more than $100 million from NBN Co if the court rules in its favour.

A Telstra spokesperson told the paper that the court case – which was not yet announced to investors on the ASX – would not be material from a market perspective.

According to the Fin, Telstra says it should have been paid from 2011, when an agreement was struck, but NBN Co reckons payments should have started after Telstra shareholders formally agreed to the deal in 2012.

There’s more on the Fin.

