Telstra is still facing problems two days after its last network failure

Australia’s biggest telco is still facing problems with its network, more than two days after its NBN and ADSL broadband went down on Thursday evening.

A number of users have already taken to Twitter to report the issue with some saying that have not been able to access the internet since Thursday.

According to aussieoutages.com, problems with Telstra began surfacing at 5:57 AM EST on Sunday.

The telco released a statement on Saturday evening saying they were working to restore NBN and ADSL services but said today that “residual issues are taking longer than expected to resolve”.

More than 375,000 customers have been affected by the spout of outages from the telco this year which has led to two free data days.

@Telstra No mobile data in 2636? ? now I all my Telstra services are completely offline #telstraoutage — Kate ♔ (@habboqueenswag) May 22, 2016

According to #telstra platinum its a software error now causing the #telstraoutage waiting for updated software. Friends in 2460 have access — Amy-o (@amybomb130) May 22, 2016

#telstraoutage It's Sunday and I still have no internet…I hope you plan on paying our bills, @Telstra Because this is ridicolous — Daniel Mann (@DanielPMann861) May 22, 2016

Instead of '#freedata sorry Sunday', perhaps just fix the issue? We pay too much to be disconnected every other month! #telstraoutage ? — CaseyJMartone (@CaseyJMartone) May 22, 2016

#telstra at in again. Not enough coverage to send a tweet. Did someone kick the plug out again? I want a refund #telstraoutage #nbn — WingecarribeeReconc (@WingRecon) May 22, 2016

