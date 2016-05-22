Telstra is still facing problems two days after its last network failure

Olivia Chang
Photo: James Alcock/Getty Images.

Australia’s biggest telco is still facing problems with its network, more than two days after its NBN and ADSL broadband went down on Thursday evening.

A number of users have already taken to Twitter to report the issue with some saying that have not been able to access the internet since Thursday.

According to aussieoutages.com, problems with Telstra began surfacing at 5:57 AM EST on Sunday.

Photo: Screenshot/ aussieoutages.com.

The telco released a statement on Saturday evening saying they were working to restore NBN and ADSL services but said today that “residual issues are taking longer than expected to resolve”.

More than 375,000 customers have been affected by the spout of outages from the telco this year which has led to two free data days.

