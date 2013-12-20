Telstra Is Selling A $2 Billion Stake In Hong Kong Mobile Business CSL

Getty Images

Telstra is selling its stake in Hong Kong-based mobile business CSL to Hong Kong Telecommunications for US$2 billion.

While the business has enjoyed “considerable success” Telstra boss David Thodey said now was the right time to offload the company.

“there are a number of dynamics in the Hong Kong mobiles market that means this is the right opportunity for Telstra to maximise our return on this successful asset,” he said in a statement.

The sale would equate to proceeds of approximately AU $2 billion for Telstra’s 76.4 per cent interest. HKT will also acquire the remaining 23.6 per cent shareholding held by New World Development.

Telstra expects the sale to generate an AU $600 million profit. The deal is still subject to Hong Kong regulatory and shareholder approval.

Shares were up 0.68% after the announcement, in line with the market.

