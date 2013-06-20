Telstra Is Putting Job Applicants Through A FIVE DAY Interview Process

Job interview: Shutterstock

Australia’s largest telco is reportedly putting job applicants through 5-day-long interviews to make sure they’re “receptive, curious and able to work in a diverse learning culture”.

Allie Coyne of iTnews reports that Telstra has trialled a 5-day-long interview process with 6 IT job applicants so far, of whom 3 were hired.

Candidates undertook supervised field work; Telstra CIO Patrick Eltridge told an Agile Australia conference that the interview process gave Telstra a better idea of their assess non-technical skills.

Telstra is now planning to trial the new interview format for non-IT jobs, although executive interviews may span only 3 days, iTnews reports.

There’s more on iTnews.

Now read: Google HR Boss Explains Why GPA And Most Interviews Are Useless

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.