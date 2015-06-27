Telstra is launching the largest WiFi network in Australia

Photo: James Alcock / Stringer.

Telstra’a Wifi network is launching this Tuesday in what is expected to be Australia’s largest WiFi network with over 8,000 hospots across the nations.

Dubbed as “Telstra Air”, the service will be offered free to Telstra’s two million home broadband users who can use their home data allocation with non-customers able to buy day passes and access the service through Spain-based partner, Fon.

“As of Tuesday we will have a differentiator [in Telstra Air] that others don’t have, which we are very excited about,” Telstra’s Group managing director of consumer and products, Karsten Wildberger, told the AFR.

The $100 five-year plan will effectively see a big shift from costly data usage on the mobile network through to direct download and upload on a Wifi network.

Under the move, wireless connectivity will be boosted in popular areas such as shopping centres, cafes, train stations and sporting stadiums.

Telstra Air will initially be available across 250 cities and towns in Australia with promises of “thousands” more individual hotspots in high-traffic areas.

“We want Australia to be a truly connected country and as part of our plan, we are keen to work in partnership with local councils and enterprises to grow our Wi-Fi network in Australia’s largest cities and regional centres,” said former Telstra CEO David Thodey.

The new network will also see a global footprint of 15 million international hotspots in countries such as Germany, Poland, Britain, France and Japan.

