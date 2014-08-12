Telstra Is Buying Global Video Streaming Platform Ooyala In A $270 Million Deal

CEO David Thodey: Telstra

Telstra has just acquired Ooyala – a cross-device video streaming and analytics platform – in a $US270 million deal.

The company’s latest investment in Ooyala increases its total ownership from 23 per cent to 98 per cent.

“Ooyala enables broadcasters, operators and media organisations to deliver digital TV and video content, across any device to mass audiences, using analytics to provide recommendations, personalised content and advertising to the end user,” Telstra chief executive David Thodey said.

“Ooyala delivers a personalised video platform as an end-to-end cloud solution service, which saves customers high upfront investments in online video infrastructure and helps increase the return on their content.”

The online business will be operated as an independent subsidiary of the telecommunications company.

Telstra says the Ooyala investment provides an opportunity to establish a consolidated global business to deliver platforms and services on which the next generation of TV and video will be built.

“Telstra’s global customer relationships, our established presence in Asia and proven integration capabilities, combined with our expertise in online video and investment in Foxtel provide us a unique opportunity to succeed in this growth market,” Thodey said.

Chief executive Jay Fulcher will retain his role at Ooyala – which will operate under the Global Applications and Platforms (GAP) brand – and praised Telstra’s backing of the independent Silicon Valley company.

“This combination accelerates our growth and pace of innovation, while we remain laser-focused on helping media companies everywhere win in an industry undergoing massive transformation,” Fulcher said.

GAP’s strategy is to identify areas where Telstra can generate new revenue streams and develop long-term global growth in markets adjacent to the telecommunications company’s core business.

