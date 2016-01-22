Telstra is buying an Adelaide tech company

(Photo by James Alcock/Getty Images)

Telstra has announced that it is acquiring its cloud computing partner Kloud for a deal believed to be worth around $40 million.

Kloud has worked with Telstra and other companies in the past to help enterprises transition their company’s applications and workload to the cloud. Telstra says they are buying the company to enhance their in-house cloud consulting capabilities.

The deal, which is expected to be completed towards the end of February is another addition to Telstra’s Network Applications and Services portfolio and helps with their aim to become a technology company, rather than just a traditional telco.

“Kloud’s expertise can make it even easier for our customers to transition their workloads and applications to the cloud,” Telstra Executive Director Global Enterprise and Services, Michelle Bendschneider said

“Kloud will enhance Telstra’s consulting-led capabilities by expanding our professional and managed services, complementing recent acquisitions such as NSC, O2 Networks and Bridgepoint,” she said.

Kloud was founded in Adelaide in 2010 and now has more than 200 staff across the country.

