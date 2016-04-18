Telstra is actively supporting marriage equality again

(Photo by James Alcock/Getty Images)

After the dramas of last week surrounding Telstra’s withdrawal of active support for marriage equality following pressure from the Catholic church, the telco appears to have had a change of heart.

This is an email sent from CEO Andy Penn to employees earlier today in which he says the company will now “step forward” in its support for marriage equality.

The back peddle comes after a week of backlash against the telco due to reports which suggested it had been influenced by the catholic church to remove its active support for marriage equality.

The Australian reported that Archdiocese of Sydney business manager Michael Digges sent a letter to corporations whose logos were used with permission to show support for same-sex marriage in an Australian Marriage Equality advertisement last May.

In that letter, Digges implied it would withdraw the church’s contracts from Telstra.

Currently Telstra has the contracts for all Catholic schools across the country, and The Australian said that it had backed away from public support for same-sex marriage, as the telco “did not want to risk its commercial relationship with the church”.

This is the statement the telco made originally, before its now complete 360 on the issue.

“The government has committed to putting same-sex marriage before the Australian people in a plebiscite and, ulti­mately, it will be parliament who determines any changes to the institution of marriage,” a Telstra spokesman originally said.

“In view of this, Telstra has no further plans to figure prominently in the wider public debate.

“Telstra has demonstrated it places great importance on ­diversity and standing against discrimination, in all its forms. Our workforce reflects this ­diversity.”

