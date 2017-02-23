Telstra has picked up another $282 million from its last stake in China's Autohome

Telstra has sold its remaining interest in Chinese online business Autohome for US$217 million (A$282 million).
The Chinese group Ping An Insurance Group bought the 6.5% stake.
Last year Telstra sold its 47.7% interest in the online car sales business for $US1.6 billion ($A2.1 billion), bringing in an accounting gain of about $A1.8 billion.
Telstra used $1.5 billion for a share buyback.
The telco bought a majority stake in Autohome in 2008 and the business was listed on Wall Street in 2013. Autohome is a leading online automobile advertising platform and automotive information site in China.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.