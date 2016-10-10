Telstra has called a halt to sending out Samsung Note 7 replacements

Koh Dong-Jin, president of Samsung Electronics Mobile. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Telstra, Australia’s largest phone company, has stopped sending replacement Galaxy Note7 smartphones to customers as a precaution after reports of additional problems emerged in the United States.

The decision comes as reports emerge that Samsung has now temporarily halted production of the Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung issued a global recall of the phone last month following reports of explosions due to a faulty battery. The company then began sending out replacement Note 7 phones, but there have been five subsequent reports that the problem has continued in the new phones. A number of telcos in the US are now letting customers exchange the phone for a different smartphone.

Gizmodo details an internal memo from Telstra today:

Samsung has temporarily paused the supply of new Galaxy Note7 smartphones following a reported incident in a replacement phone in the US. Samsung is confident in the replacement Note7 and says they have no reason to believe it’s not safe. We’ll let you know the status of your replacement Note7 as soon as we have more information. We have contacted impacted customers to advise them of the delay.

A Telstra spokesperson confirmed they’d stopped sending replacement phones to customers.

“We have temporarily paused shipping replacement Galaxy Note7 smartphones to our customers while Samsung investigates reported incidents in the U.S. We have asked Samsung to provide us with an update on their investigations as a matter of priority and will update our customers as soon as we learn more,” they said.

“In the meantime we are helping customers with loan phones and for those who do not wish to wait for the exchange program a change-over to an alternative smartphone.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.