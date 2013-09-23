Telstra Has Built A Fibre To The Node Test Site To Help It Win NBN Contracts From The Coalition

Getty/Cameron Spencer

Telstra wants government broadband contracts, and has reportedly built a test site using the Coalition’s preferred fibre to the node technology as part of its strategy.

According to the Australian Financial Review the telco built the test site using equipment from Alcatel-Lucent, and testing began just days after the Coalition won Australia’s federal election on September 7.

The Coalition’s broadband plan involves fibre cables running to a node, and then using copper wiring to houses around it. Labor’s plan involved fibre direct to the home.

Reportedly Testra stands to cash in on up to $6 billion worth of contracts if it is selected. It was dumped from the original negotiations as it was deemed too expensive.

Meanwhile, it was reported by Fairfax today that the entire board of NBN Co has offered its resignation to Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

