Telstra has bought into US app delivery service Instart Logic

Telstra Ventures has made a strategic investment in Instart Logic, an application delivery service based in Palo Alto, California.

The move is an investment in the current trend toward mobile online activity. Instart Logic helps companies cost-effectively improve the performance, user experience and security of websites and applications.

“Instart logic’s platform uses a machine learning based approach to better predict user behaviour, downloading only the relevant aspects of a webpage and enabling users to view and interact with a page before all elements have finished loading,” says Mark Sherman, managing director of Telstra Ventures.

“These techniques are highly beneficial in a mobile first world as they can reduce the download size of a typical application by more than 30%.”

Telstra Ventures, formed in 2011 to invest in technology start-ups, isn’t revealing the size of its investment nor the percentage holding it now has in Instart Logic. However, sources said the investment was consistent with its aim of investment between $5 million and $10 million in startups.

Manav Mital, CEO of Instart Logic, says Telstra will be a strong partner as the company expands outside the US.

“Asia has emerged as a global hub for mobile app businesses and we do see a lot of opportunities for us in the region by leveraging Telstra’s rich experience and footprint in the Asia-Pacific region,” he says.

