Telstra has been hit with yet another outage

Olivia Chang
Photo: Getty Images.

Telstra is experiencing yet another outage this time over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend and people are not happy.

Reports of network failure started coming in shortly before noon today with a huge spike at that point, according to aussieoutages.com.

Photo: aussieoutages.com.

The below map shows the hospots where reports are mainly coming from including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Narellan, Cloverdale, Moonee Ponds, Croydon, and Greenacre.

Photo: aussieoutages.com.

Today’s outage comes only weeks after Australia’s biggest telco suffered another outage in May with unresolved issues lasting a week. The company has already had to issue two free data days in response to the string of failures to its NBN and ADSL broadband.

So far, nothing has been said across all their social channels 90 minutes after the first reports of failure.

Meanwhile, people have taken to Twitter to complain about the problems calling it “consistently poor service” and a “national embarrassment”.

Here’s a look at what people are saying.

