Telstra has been hit with yet another outage

Photo: Getty Images.

Telstra is experiencing yet another outage this time over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend and people are not happy.

Reports of network failure started coming in shortly before noon today with a huge spike at that point, according to aussieoutages.com.

The below map shows the hospots where reports are mainly coming from including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Narellan, Cloverdale, Moonee Ponds, Croydon, and Greenacre.

Today’s outage comes only weeks after Australia’s biggest telco suffered another outage in May with unresolved issues lasting a week. The company has already had to issue two free data days in response to the string of failures to its NBN and ADSL broadband.

So far, nothing has been said across all their social channels 90 minutes after the first reports of failure.

Meanwhile, people have taken to Twitter to complain about the problems calling it “consistently poor service” and a “national embarrassment”.

Here’s a look at what people are saying.

@Telstra outage Melbourne AGAIN. Unacceptably consistently poor service. — Susan Fabbro (@fab_suz) June 11, 2016

@Telstra How long will this outage last? 2065 postcode. No service, yet demand payment.. Robbed by @Telstra — masako fukui (@masakofukuisyd) June 11, 2016

Good start to the long weekend. Can't watch the NBA finals for more than two minutes at a time without @Telstra dropping out. #telstraoutage — Tom Dellas (@tomdellas) June 11, 2016

Fascinated to hear @Telstra reasoning for charging me a full $90+ a month for such unreliable service. #telstraoutage — Sam Tomlin (@SamTomlin539) June 11, 2016

@Telstra come on! How many times will there be a #telstraoutage this year? #reliabilityfail — Baguette Me Not (@baguetteme) June 11, 2016

Me too. This is now way beyond a joke. @Telstra is a national embarrassment and disgrace #telstraoutage https://t.co/xlzSQeGf74 — Alex Smith (@AlexJSmithy) June 11, 2016

Thaaaanks @telstra. I do so love having to deal with internet outages every other Saturday. #telstraoutage — julisa2k16. (@julisamay) June 11, 2016

@Telstra C'mon! Another outage! This is crazy! I am in Wollongong and not a happy camper! — ILTG (@iluvthegong) June 11, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.