Telstra COO Kate McKenzie is out

Kate McKenzie. Image: Telstra

Kate McKenzie, Telstra’s chief operations officer, is retiring.

She is the second senior executive to depart Telstra in the last two months. In May, chief technology officer Vish Nandlall left after 21 months in the role amid allegations surrounding his resume.

McKenzie has been chief operations officer since 2013, responsible for Telstra’s field services, IT and network architecture and operations.

“It has been a wonderful 12 years with Telstra and I am very proud of all the people I have worked with and what we have achieved together,” McKenzie said.

She was group managing director, Telstra innovation, products and marketing from 2010 to 2013, leading major product units including mobiles, fixed voice and broadband, network applications and services, data and IP, the national broadband network team and chief technology office.

McKenzie joined Telstra in 2004 as head of Telstra’s regulatory group. Before that, she was was director-general of the Department of Commerce in New South Wales.

She is a director of FOXTEL and Allianz Australia and a former director of Sydney Water and the Rail Corporation of New South Wales.

Brendon Riley, the group executive global enterprise and services, will be interim chief operations officer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.