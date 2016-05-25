Telstra boss Andy Penn acknowledged his company has problems

Telstra boss Andrew Penn. Source: supplied

Telstra CEO Andy Penn says he’s reading the comments of customers frustrated with the company’s repeated internet failures.

Returning to social media for the first time since the telco’s latest internet meltdown on Friday, Penn tweeted on Tuesday afternoon he was reading all the comments from customers.

To customers still experiencing difficulties with your broadband service, pls know I'm reading all your comments and our team is on it — Andrew Penn (@andy_penn) May 24, 2016

If true, he’ll be a busy man, with one notice from the telco posted on its community noticeboard last Friday after the NBN and ADSL network went down in the fifth major outage in three months, attracting nearly 2000 comments from frustrated and angry customers.

The network continued to have problems on Sunday, and even now, nearly 48 hours after Telstra says it fixed the latest problems, the complaints are still rolling in.

Comments like this one from “Rodforro”, posted on Telstra’s crowdsupport site around the same time the company’s boss was tweeting, do not make pleasant reading:

The first post on here refers customers on how to reset their modems. I spent 6 hours Sunday waiting and talking to Telstra people and was told to do this. Even last night after waiting 3 hours went through the restart process. I’m being sent a new modem. Now there someone from Telstra on here saying you have to leave the modem for 24 hours while they feed updates. Pity the poor people like me who have already been out 5 days and have to wait on a new modem as well. I’ve been through all the outages etc and was out previously amongst for about 4 days then a couple of odd days.Grand total of compensation was $20. Been out 5 days and counting on latest outage. Spent at least 9 hours on phone and 24/7 chat and still waiting a callback from 7 hours ago. Anyone want to take a guess at the compensation these people will offer. $25?

After Telstra said any problems had been fixed on Friday night, further breakdowns occurred over the weekend and despite the company saying everything was fine, thousands on complaints continued to flood in on Monday.

One of the major complaints from customers was the difficulty in getting hold of the telco and finding out what was going on – just days after Penn acknowledged the Telstra needed to improve its customer service.

The company is spending $50 million to upgrade monitoring and improve recovery times on the network following a series of embarrassing failures that led to two free data days for customers.

