Telstra announces its results today: Here's what you need to know

David Thodey, CEO of Telstra. Getty Images/Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Australia’s largest telecommunications company Telstra is expected to announce a $2 billion half year profit today.

Analysts say this would mean a 3.9% lift in net profit.

An interim dividend of 15 cents to 16 cents per share in expected.

Source: Telstra

UBS expects mobile revenue to improve by about 4.6%. “Our forecasts also factor continued growth in mobile subscribers albeit at a slower pace than previous periods,” UBS said in a note to clients. “Telstra noted mobile market customer growth has continued to moderate.”

UBS analyst Richard Eary forecast Telstra’s mobile subscriber base to rise by 200,000 users to a total 16.5 million.

SingTel-Optus has 9.4 million and Vodafone Hutchison Australia has 5.2 million.

CEO David Thodey is in growth mode, looking for ways to build the business.

In December Telstra bought Singapore and Hong Kong based-Pacnet for US$697 million (AU$858 million) in a deal which will give it infrastructure, more customers in Asia and a virtual private network and data centre services in China.

Telstra shares are up about 44% over the last 12 months. Yesterday they traded at $6.49, down about 0.31%.

