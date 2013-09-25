Telstra Announced Massive Job Cuts Today; Will Shed Around 3% Australian Workforce: Report

Getty/Cameron Spencer

Fairfax media is reporting telco Telstra will shed 3% of its Australian workforce in a restructure, with 1100 jobs set to go.

According to the report most of the job cuts will come from Telstra Operations — a unit of the business that handles the design, construction and operation of Telstra’s network.

The jobs will be cut by 2014, and are reportedly aimed at reducing duplication. The cuts equal around 6% of the Telstra Operations workforce. Telstra employs around 30,000 people in total.

“We will work through a careful consultation process with our people and we will do so with the utmost respect and sensitivity,” said Telstra chief operations officer Brendon Riley.

