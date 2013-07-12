Telstra Agreed To Participate In US Government Surveillance In 2001: REPORT

Getty/Cameron Spencer

Telstra has been storing data on internet traffic it carried between Asia and America on behalf of US intelligence agencies, under a 2001 “network security agreement”.

Linton Besser of the Sydney Morning Herald reports that the agreement called for Telstra to “route all communications involving a US point of contact through a secure storage facility on US soil that was staffed exclusively by US citizens carrying a top-level security clearance.”

Under the agreement, Telstra must be prepared to provide US authorities with transactional and “call-associated” data, billing records, and subscriber information, the SMH reports.

The Australian Government owned 50.1% of Telstra shares when the agreement was signed, the SMH reports.

There’s more on the SMH.

