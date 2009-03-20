Tesla Stumbles Again

Whoops! In January, Tesla told customers that it would be producing 30 Roadsters a week by spring. Well, spring is right around the corner and the company isn’t going to be able to make good on that promise, Earth2Tech reports.



Instead the company will hopefully hit that target in the summer. Right now it produces 20 cars a week, up from 15 earlier in the year.

While the company won’t be profitable, it’s saying that the Roadster unit will be profitable by the summer. Which is a good thing, since it’s hoping to get some money from the government around that time. And that’s the only chance it has to remain in business.

