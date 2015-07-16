iPhones do something really weird when you ask Siri to charge them to 100%

Siri does something totally unexpected when you ask it to charge your iPhone all the way, The Verge has found.

If you ask Apple’s virtual assistant to charge your phone (forgetting the fact that it can’t actually do anything to give you more power), it will call the police.

The Verge says that if you tell Siri to “charge my phone 100%,” it automatically dials the emergency services. That’s unexpected behaviour, and seems to be connected to the “100%” phrase.

Asking Siri to charge your iPhone 80%, for example, just searches the web, but there’s something about “100%” that makes Apple want to call the police.

The Verge suggests that the bug could come in handy if an iPhone user needs to call the police in secret, but other than that it seems like a rather useless bug.

We reached out to Apple about this story and will update if we hear back.

NOW WATCH: How to use Google Maps when you have no phone service



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.