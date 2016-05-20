Tell us your best or worst summer job stories

Did you deal with night terrors and bed-wetting as a sleepaway camp counselor? Did you spend all day cooped up inside a shoe store fondling the feet of customers with poor grooming habits?

Or perhaps your summer job delivering pizza was in fact the most life-affirming experience you’ve ever had.

Business Insider wants to hear your summer job stories — the good, the bad, and the terrible.

Share your experience in the anonymous Google form below, and we may include your response in a forthcoming article. You get bonus points if you can share any lessons learned from the experience.

Loading…

