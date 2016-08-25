Tell us about your nightmare of a coworker

The Office US/Youtube Do you have a disaster of a coworker?

Ideally, we’d all become good friends with most of our colleagues — or at least be amused by their wacky shenanigans, a la “The Office” or “Parks and Rec.”

That doesn’t always happen, though. Coworkers can be the worst.

Sometimes, they undermine you, betray your trust, or even become your archenemy.

Business Insider wants to hear about the worst experience you’ve had with a coworker.

Share your story in the anonymous Google form below, and we may include your response in an upcoming article. You get bonus points if you provide some context explaining exactly what went down or share any lessons learned from the experience.

