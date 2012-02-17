Finally, There Is A Cable TV Station Aimed Exclusively At Dogs

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

In a move that should only have many asking “What took us so long?”, a group of California investors have launched a cable channel aimed exclusively at dogs.Not their owners, not veterinarians. Dogs. Canis familiaris.



Reuters’ Marty Graham reports that the network, currently available only in San Diego, is designed to help dogs who experience “separation anxiety” from their owners while they are at work.

According to DogTV’s impressive, completely straight-faced website, dogs “respond beautifully” to what they see on TV. They especially like watching other dogs.

There do not appear to be “shows” per se. Programming is instead divided into short segments that fall into three categories: relaxing, stimulating and shows scientifically designed to habituate dogs to the modern environment.

Launched on Monday for free, network subscriptions will eventually cost $5.

