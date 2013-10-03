Television Ratings For Yankees Games Plummeted This Season

In another sign that baseball’s Roman Empire is falling, television ratings for the Yankees were down 31.2%

according to Richard Sandomir of the New York Times.

The average broadcast of a Yankees game on the YES Network drew 244,000 viewers this season, down from 355,000 viewers per game a year ago.

In addition to the television ratings, attendance at Yankee Stadium fell for the third straight season. The average attendance of 40,488 is down 7.4% from 2012 and down 12.9% from 2010 when the team averaged 46,491, the best attendance mark at the current stadium. This season’s attendance was also the team’s lowest since 2000 (38,193).

These numbers may get even worse for the Yankees in 2014 if they do attempt to get their payroll below the $US189 million threshold. This season the Yankees paid $US29.1 million just in luxury tax. An attempt to avoid another 50% luxury tax will mean much less star power on the roster for a fan base that is used to watching an All-Star team every night.

