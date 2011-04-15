Television Companies Stocks Are KILLING The Market Average By 200%

Since the stock market bottomed out in March 2009, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 87%.



If you invested in the stocks of the companies that own major television networks, however, you would be even happier.

The organisations that own ABC, NBC, FOX, MTV, and CBS have significantly outpaced the market in general. The second-worst performing company saw its share price jump 170%!

Only Time Warner — the parent company of CNN, TNT, and others — failed to beat the Dow over the past two-plus years.

Granted, the majority of companies listed are massive entities with multiple streams of revenue, so the increase in their stock price is not solely related to the performance of their television units, but the upward trends are still interesting to note.

