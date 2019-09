Who knew that arguing about spending bonus money could be a market-moving event? Alas, a trader points us to this chart of Goldman Sachs (GS) shares. Check the violent dip at 11:44, the exact moment we went on CNBC. Of course, it battled right back up before too long. Score one for inefficient markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.