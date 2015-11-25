This clever app takes the pain out of ordering an Uber for someone else

It’s super easy to summon an Uber car for yourself, but getting one for someone else is a far more cumbersome process.

A new app called Teleport wants to make ordering Uber rides for others as easy as possible.

The main benefit of Teleport is that it doesn’t require the person you order an Uber for to have either app installed on his or her phone. You create a ride to a location of your choice and a web link with the location and driver information is texted to the person you invite.

You pay for the ride, so the person you’re “teleporting” doesn’t have anything expect get in the car and go.

Another frictionless part of Teleport is that you don’t even have to know the person’s address — the app uses their phone’s GPS to pinpoint their location and send an Uber car.

There are some limitations: You can only teleport one person at a time within a 100-mile radius of their location, and the Teleport app only works on the iPhone. (An Android version is in the works.)

Teleport co-founder Bob Wu told Tech Insider that his app is one of the first to be built entirely on the tools Uber gives developers to integrate with its app. Since Teleport directly ties into Uber, it works everywhere Uber operates.

