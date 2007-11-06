NBC U's Telemundo Telenovelas Head To Yahoo

Univision may have 80% of the U.S. Spanish-speaking TV market, but NBC U’s Telemundo owns its own content. That’s the story behind Telemundo’s announcement today that all of its primetime programming, including its steamy “telenovelas,” will start streaming on Yahoo the day after they air.

Univision itself has a popular website, but doesn’t stream its programming anywhere. That’s because its top-rated “novelas” are produced by Mexico’s Groupo Televisa, and their content agreement does not include digital rights. (And since that agreement is the focus of a court battle, it seems unlikely they would be able to get those rights anytime soon.)

Because Univision has an exclusive deal with Televisa for the U.S. market, Telemundo has had to create their own programming, via its own production facilities in Colombia, Mexico and Miami. But ratings have been lackluster, and the Yahoo deal won’t move the needle. Release.

