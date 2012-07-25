Telemundo Star Accuses Victoria's Secret Model Of Breaking Her Nose In A Catfight

Selita Ebanks, left, is accused of breaking Liza Irizarry’s nose. She’s seen on the right.

Photo: YouTube

Liza Irizarry, a Telemundo model, is suing Victoria’s Secret supermodel Selita Ebanks for allegedly breaking her nose in a catfight over the latter’s boyfriend. Ebanks allegedly attacked Irizarry after she approached the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s boyfriend, BET host Terrence J, and kissed him on the cheek, the New York Daily News reported.



Here’s Irizarry’s account, according to the NYDN: