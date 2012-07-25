Telemundo Star Accuses Victoria's Secret Model Of Breaking Her Nose In A Catfight

Photo: YouTube
Liza Irizarry, a Telemundo model, is suing Victoria’s Secret supermodel Selita Ebanks for allegedly breaking her nose in a catfight over the latter’s boyfriend. Ebanks allegedly attacked Irizarry after she approached the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s boyfriend, BET host Terrence J, and kissed him on the cheek, the New York Daily News reported.
Here’s Irizarry’s account, according to the NYDN:
Irizarry said she was heading inside Miami’s Dream nightclub at about 5 a.m. last November when she came upon an exiting Terrence J. She said they had been friends for years, so she greeted him with a warm kiss on his cheek. But a drunken Ebanks, who played a phoenix in Kanye West’s 2010 video, “Runaway,” saw the smooch a different way, Irizarry said.“When she saw me, she said, ‘Don’t be kissing my man,’ Irizarry said in an interview in lawyer Edward Steinberg’s Manhattan office.
“I said to myself, ‘So what, that’s my friend.’ That’s when she hit me on the nose. I went to swing back — that’s when all her friends jumped in. I felt hair pulling and fists coming at me.”
Irizarry filed a police report in Miami, but Ebanks hasn’t been arrested or charged yet.
Irizarry says her injury required surgery. So far, Ebanks hasn’t commented on the story. Her lawyer called the claims “baseless.”
