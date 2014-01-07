Woman Accused Of Stalking A Gospel Singer Uploaded These Weird Videos To YouTube And Then Disappeared

In videos 30-year-old doctor Teleka Patrick uploaded to YouTube the month before she disappeared, she speaks to a love interest who is thought to be a popular gospel singer she had been accused of stalking, the Kalamazoo Gazette reports.

Pastor and Grammy-nominated singer Marvin Sapp got a restraining order against Patrick after she allegedly stalked him for “at least a year.” Sapp reportedly presented 400 pages of correspondence from Patrick that he says he never responded to.

Ominously, the second video Patrick uploaded is titled “Surprise! Final video.” She disappeared Dec. 5.

Patrick was last seen trying to get a room at a Radisson hotel, according to the Gazette. After she was unable to get a room, she took the hotel shuttle back to her car. Her purse and mobile phone were found at the hospital where she worked.

In two YouTube videos Patrick posted in November, she talks about her day, sings songs, and shows off her cooking, saying: “If you were here, this is what would be your plate.”

Patrick’s family suspects foul play. In a statement released to the Gazette, her family says that they aren’t sure who Patrick is talking to in the videos and say they don’t think she was in a romantic relationship at the time of her disappearance. They do reference a relationship that ended early last year, though.

Ismael Calderon, who was married to Patrick for six years before they divorced in 2012, told the Gazette that Patrick’s struggles with mental illness led to their separation.

She reportedly told Calderon that the movie “A Beautiful Mind,” which depicts a mentally ill mathematician, is similar to her own life story. Patrick also reportedly said that she heard voices. Calderon said that the “delusions” and “paranoia” eventually spiraled out of control.

Court documents detail the stalking allegations against Patrick. She lived in California while she was married to Calderon, but reportedly moved to Michigan after she became obsessed with Sapp, who lives in the state with his family.

Sapp wrote in the court documents:

“I am a national recording artist on the RCA label who [Patrick] has claimed as her husband. She has moved from [California] to [Michigan], joined my church, contacts my children, and has been to my home. I have at least 400 pages of correspondence from her which I have never responded to.”

