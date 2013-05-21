Syrian Hackers Take Over Daily Telegraph Twitter Accounts

Twitter accounts linked to the British newspaper the Daily Telegraph appear to have been taken over by Syrian hackers who call themselves the Syrian Electronic Army.



A number of Twitter accounts have begun tweeting the pro-regime messages that have become an all-too-familiar sight over the last few weeks:

Twitter.comThe Telegraph’s main account, @Telegraph, doesn’t appear to have been compromised. It has tweeted a message acknowledging the hack:

We are aware that some of our accounts have been compromised and are working to resolve the issue. Many thanks for your patience. — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 20, 2013

SEA member Th3 Pr0 told Business Insider that the group had gained access to @TelegraphNews, @TeleTheatre, @TelegraphOpera, @TelegraphArt, @TelegraphFilm, @Tele_Comedy, @TelegraphSport, @TelegraphBooks and the official Facebook page.

A screen-grab sent by Th3 Pr0 appears to show the group has access to a Hootsuite account used by the Telegraph:

The attack is just the latest from the mysterious group of pro-Assad hackers (Th3 Pr0 claims to be just 18-year-old). Other victims have included the AP, the Onion, the Financial Times, and E! Online.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.