This messaging app has blocked 78 channels that ISIS used to distribute propaganda

The messaging app Telegram has released a statement that it has blocked 78 ISIS-related channels that the terrorist group used to spread propaganda and communicate with other members.

ISIS (also known as the Islamic State) has been using the app as a means of distributing its propaganda material since October, when Telegram introduced a feature letting users broadcast messages to an unlimited number of subscribers.

“We were disturbed to learn that Telegram’s public channels were being used by ISIS to spread their propaganda,” the statement read. “… As a result, this week alone we blocked 78 ISIS-related channels across 12 languages.”

The app’s creators, the Russian brothers who founded the social network VKontake, have previously acknowledged that terrorists use the app and said that privacy takes precedent over preventing terrorism.

Here’s the full statement:

We were disturbed to learn that Telegram’s public channels were being used by ISIS to spread their propaganda. We are carefully reviewing all reports sent to us at [email protected] and are taking appropriate action to block such channels. As a result, this week alone we blocked 78 ISIS-related channels across 12 languages. We are also introducing an easier way for our users to report objectionable public content in the upcoming update of Telegram this week.

