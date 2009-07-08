Telefonica To Sell Palm Pre In Europe, Alongside iPhone

Telefonica SA has won an exclusive deal to sell the Palm Pre in Europe, reports the WSJ.



In UK, Ireland and Spain, Telefonica will sell the Pre right next to the iPhone.

The company has been selling the iPhone in those three countries since 2007.

The Palm Pre will be available in Europe towards the end of the year.

No word on the pricing, though given how competitive the market is, prices are expected to be highly subsidized. As The Journal notes:

On average, operators across Europe must subsidise high-end phones to the tune of between €100 and €300, which they hope to recoup over the life of the customer’s contract, according to Gartner Research analyst Carolina Milanesi.

Experts say even the most competitively priced Pre might not stand out alongside the iPhone, but Palm is not worried about sharing its carrier with its biggest rival.

Dave Whalen, Palm’s senior vice president of global sales said, “It was not a concern that they carried the iPhone. We stand behind the merit of the product we’ve put together.”

