Telecoms Pray Nokia Doesn't Pick Google Android As Its Operating System

Nokia is about to announce a shift in its smartphone strategy, potentially dumping its nascent Meego smartphone operating system for Android, or Windows Phone 7.While it hasn’t officially announced anything, the idea of Nokia embracing Android has European telecoms feeling nervous, the FT reports.



In particular, the FT says Vodafone, Telefónica, and France Telecom would rather Nokia put its support behind Meego instead of Android. Or, if it feels absolutely compelled to ditch Meego, it should go with Microsoft’s mobile software.

The telecos are worried that Apple and Google are going to run away with the smartphone market, thus dampening competition, says the FT.

Obviously the telecos want the software companies to be as fragmented as possible. The less power Apple and Google have, the better. If Apple and Google have power they can dictate terms to the carriers. (For instance, Apple could say, “you better support FaceTime over 3G or else.”)

Nokia shouldn’t feel pressure from the telecos. It has to do what’s best for itself. It’s a company in serious trouble, and if it thinks Android is the best solution, then it should use Android.

