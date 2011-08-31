Telecommuters Are More Honest Than Their Office-Dwelling Counterparts

Employees who work from home are more honest than their office-going colleagues, according to a recent study by researchers at the Ethisphere Institute and Jones Lang LaSalle (via MarketWatch).



They surveyed more than 200 companies and found that 36% reported visible ethics violations by daily office-goers, and 43% reported non-visible violations (such as expense account fraud and bribery). Only 11% reported violations from telecommuters.

So why are telecommuters more ethical? Are they actually morally superior? Unlikely.

Russell Working at Ragan.com says it’s simply because they work alone, isolated from the pack. Suzanne Lucas of BNET postulates that it’s because they are treated like adults and are working in what’s called a Results Oriented Work Environment (ROWE), and aren’t micro-managed.

Or it may be that since working from home is priviledge, they have extra incentive to stay out of trouble in order to keep it.

Any way you spin it, it’s yet another talking point for managers as telecommuting becomes more and more popular.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.