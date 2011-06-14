Telecom Italia COO Holds First Italian Q&A On Twitter

In a step toward a more direct dialogue with the public, Telecom Italia COO Marco Patuano last week answered questions from Twitter users on his Twitter account, @marcopatuano.

The first Italian Twitter time, staged on Friday, June 10, consisted of a 30-minute, 140-character Q&A on issues related to the company, such as mobile payments, broadband and cloud computing.

‘The initiative was followed by the entire Italian Twittersphere, and #twittertime was the top Twitter trending topic in Italy – we are completely satisfied,’ explains Salvo Mizzi, head of web and media communications at Telecom Italia. The initiative will be replicated once a month and Patuano will reply to economic and financial questions as well, Mizzi adds, even if ‘they will be addressed preferentially in other contexts.’

When a follower on Twitter asked Patuano the reason why he so strongly believes in social media, he tweeted: ‘Because I need to communicate with my people, clients and others.’

At the moment, 687 Twitter users are following Patuano.

Telecom Italia has another Twitter account, which the company uses for customer care purposes. It is also on Facebook, Flickr, LinkedIn, YouTube and slideshare.



[Article by Silvia Molteni, IR magazine]

