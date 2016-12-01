Telcos will cut off Samsung Galaxy Note 7 users

Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

Those Samsung Galaxy Note 7 owners that inexplicably don’t know how dangerous the devices are, or don’t care, are about to get a rude shock.

Frustrated with the few remaining holdouts since the permanent recall in October, Samsung has convinced the Australian telecommunications providers — Telstra, Optus and Vodafone — to cut off network connectivity on December 15.

“Galaxy Note 7 customers in Australia have responded well to the recent recall, with only a small number of affected devices still in customers’ hands,” Samsung announced today.

So those still holding onto Note 7s on December 15 will find suddenly that they’re nothing but very fancy — and flammable — calculators.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was launched in August to much acclaim, only to see reports emerge of devices catching fire and airlines subsequently banning the units from flights.

A worldwide recall was issued in September, with replacement handsets given out.

However, the company was forced to stop production and make a second recall in October after the supposed remedied units also suffered problems.

Customers with Galaxy Note 7s can get a full refund, or if they choose to exchange for a Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, they may be eligible for a credit of up to $250, depending on the retailer they bought it from.

The debacle saw Samsung have its worst ever quarterly decline in smartphone market share, according to Gartner.

