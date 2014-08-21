Shares Of A Biotech Company That DIDN'T Make The Drug That Saved The Ebola-Infected Doctor Are Surging

REUTERS/Frederick Murphy/CDC/Handout Some of the ultrastructural morphology displayed by an Ebola virus virion

Dr. Kent Brantly, who had contracted the Ebola virus in Liberia, was released from Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital after being treated with experimental drug ZMapp.

ZMapp was developed by Mapp Biopharmaceutical, a privately held company.

It’s not to be confused with MAP Pharmceuticals, which was acquired by Allergan in 2013.

Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, which also has an experimental Ebola drug in the works, is up by around 5% in pre-market trading. It’s unclear why.

Here’s the after-hours and pre-market moves in Tekmira according to MarketWatch.

