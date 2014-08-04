Here's The Biotech Company Whose Stock Is Going Crazy Because Of Ebola

Misha Hussain/Reuters A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou

Shares Tekmira Pharmaceuticals are surging as the recent outbreak of Ebola renews hope that a trial of the company’s Ebola treatment will be renewed.

In pre-market trade, Tekmira shares were up more than 10%, a move that follows a more than 11% advance on Friday.

In July, the FDA placed a clinical hold on the company’s TKM-Ebola Phase 1 healthy volunteer study.

Over the weekend, a report from Reuters said that the FDA “stands ready” to work with companies developing Ebola treatments.

In its report, Reuters noted that the FDA’s hold means Tekmira can’t proceed with the trial placed on hold, but doesn’t prevent the company from initiating a new study proposal.

And were the company to initiate a new trial in people already infected with Ebola, “the benefit-risk ratio changes completely,” an FDA source told Reuters. “Anything that would shift the risk-benefit to a more favourable outcome could potentially allow the authorization of that study,” the source told Reuters.

Tekmira’s treatment, TKM-Ebola, is currently being developed under a $US140 million contract with the Department of Defence’s Medical Countermeasure Systems BioDefense Therapeutics Joint Product Management Office.

Over the weekend, the first of two U.S. healthcare workers that contracted Ebola in Africa arrived in the U.S. The other is expected to arrive later this week.

