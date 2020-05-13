Tekashi 6ix9ine tried to donate $200,000 to a charity helping hungry kids — but the nonprofit turned him down

Tekashi 6ix9ine/YouTube Tekashi 6ix9ine in the music video for ‘Gooba.’

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine tried to donate $US200,000 to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry, but the organisation turned him down.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, said on Instagram that he made the donation to help out children and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for No Kid Hungry told Insider that the organisation declined the donation because “it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

Hernandez responded on instagram, saying he’s never “seen something so cruel.”

No Kid Hungry, which works to solve problems of hunger and poverty around the world, announced it was declining the donation just hours after Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, announced he was giving the gift.

The rapper said on Instagram that he made the donation in an effort to help hungry families during the coronavirus pandemic, urging his fanbase to “NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential.”

In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson for No Kid Hungry confirmed the organisation had turned down Hernandez’s donation.

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” the statement said. “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

Hernandez voiced disappointment over the donation being turned down in a now-deleted Instagram post, saying: “@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel.”

6ix9ine/Instagram Tekashi 6ix9ine deleted his Instagram post where he called the nonprofit ‘cruel.’

The rapper was recently released from prison into home confinement after his lawyer said he was at a higher risk for COVID-19 symptoms because of his asthma.

He’s months away from finishing his two-year sentence after pleading guilty to several crimes related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. He was given 13 months time-served and, thanks to good behaviour, his sentence is set to end by August.

But even prior to his stint in prison, Hernandez has been controversial for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend Sara Molina and his involvement in a child sex case.

Tekashi 6ix9ine/YouTube Hernandez showed off his ankle bracelet in the ‘Gooba’ video.

Last week, he released a music video for his new song “GOOBA” and held an Instagram live in which he suggested he has no regrets about betraying the Nine Trey Gansta Bloods gang and cooperating with prosecutors.

Hernandez signed a $US10 million record deal while in prison, and the $US200,000 he planned to donate to No Kid Hungry was believed to be part of $US2 million he received in profits from “GOOBA” and related merchandise he promoted on Instagram, according to TMZ.

Hernandez’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

